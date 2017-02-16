Posted in: WWE Vader Deletes Tweet on His Health, Roderick Strong's Theme, Daniel Bryan's Garden
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2017 - 11:07:52 PM
- Below is the "Next Level" theme song for WWE NXT Superstar Roderick Strong, courtesy of WWE Music:
- We noted late last year how former World Heavyweight Champion Vader took to Twitter and announced that he was suffering from congestive heart failure and that several doctors told him he had two years to live. He later revealed that a 4th doctor informed him how the "gloom and doom" diagnosis from the previous doctors may not be the case. Vader then began working out with Diamond Dallas Page in January of this year.
The former WCW United States Champion took to Twitter on Valentine's Day and noted that he was entering into his "final days" and was grateful for the time he had. He wrote, "As I enter my final days, proud of the Father Son Brother Football player Pro WrestlerThe Super Heavy Big Man Goat Im Grateful for the Time"
That tweet has since been deleted.
- Below is the latest "Daniel Bryan's Garden" video from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel with the SmackDown General Manager showing how to plant a pomegranate tree: