Tonight's post-WrestleMania 34 RAW from New Orleans saw new RAW Tag Team Champions Braun Strowman and 10 year old Nicholas relinquish the titles. The storyline was that Nicholas has to go to school and can't defend the belts with Braun. As noted, Nicholas is the son of WWE referee John Cone.
Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles To Be Decided at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble Event, Updated Card
By Marc Middleton
Apr 9, 2018 - 11:16:01 PM
RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announced a set of Tag Team Eliminator matches to determine who will face The Bar for the vacant RAW Tag Team Titles at WWE's Greatest Royal Rumble event on Friday, April 27th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The first match saw Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defeat Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson while the second match saw Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeat Apollo and Titus O'Neil. Next week's RAW will see Hardy and Wyatt take on The Revival with the winners facing The Bar in Saudi Arabia.
Below is the updated card for the big event from Saudi Arabia, which will air live on the WWE Network:
Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar
Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Title
Samoa Joe vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Seth Rollins
Match for the Vacant RAW Tag Team Titles
Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy or The Revival vs. The Bar
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
TBA vs. Cedric Alexander
WWE Title Match
TBA vs. AJ Styles
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
TBA vs. The Bludgeon Brothers
WWE United States Title Match
TBA vs. Jinder Mahal
50-Man Royal Rumble Match
Daniel Bryan, Kane, Big Show, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, TBA
John Cena vs. Triple H
