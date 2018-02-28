|
|
|
|
As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was scheduled to face off with Roman Reigns on Monday's RAW from Anaheim but that segment never happened. Lesnar, who was in Las Vegas on Sunday to meet with UFC President Dana White but not to attend the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, was listed in multiple RAW scripts on Monday and was still being advertised by WWE after RAW hit the air.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Updates on the Roman Reigns - Brock Lesnar Segment That Was Planned for RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 28, 2018 - 11:25:42 AM
It's still not completely clear why Lesnar and Heyman didn't appear but F4Wonline.com reports that their absence is believed to be due to an 11th hour creative change. The goal of the build to Reigns vs. Lesnar at WrestleMania 34 is to get Reigns cheered by fans, leading to a positive reaction when he wins the title in New Orleans. WWE officials also want the build to Reigns vs. Lesnar to come across like a shoot as much as possible, and the RAW segment helped with that goal.
We also noted before that the RAW segment with Reigns, Lesnar and Paul Heyman was scheduled to be lengthy and would air in the second hour. PWInsider adds that the segment was scripted to have Lesnar call Reigns a "bitch" at one point. Regarding the promo that Reigns did by himself, word is that the promo was not in the script but most of the verbiage was approved, likely by Vince McMahon.
Lesnar is scheduled to defend his title against Kane at Saturday's WWE live event in Chicago. He's scheduled to return to TV at the March 12th RAW in Detroit.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
WWE Intercontinental Title Match at WrestleMania 34 To Be a Fatal 5 Way?
How Was This Week's WWE SmackDown Viewership with John Cena's Return?
Backstage Notes on Rey Mysterio's Negotiations for a WWE Return and WrestleMania 34 Match
Jeff Hardy Returning for WrestleMania 34?, Speculation on His WWE Future
Curt Hawkins and Goldust on Their WWE ME Match, Fans on Fastlane Main Event, SmackDown Top 10
Big Rumor on The Undertaker's WrestleMania Status, More on Rey Mysterio Returning
AJ Styles Reacts to Loss (Video), Lilly Singh Introduces Jinder Mahal, Norman Smiley
Randy Orton Wins a Squash, WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Update, Ruby Riott
The Miz - Asuka Video, Tonight's WWE NXT Episode, Kevin Owens on SmackDown
SmackDown Crowd Attendance Note, Tye Dillinger Wins Dark Match, The Miz Video