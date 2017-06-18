Posted in: WWE Updates on The Mae Young Classic, Mauro Ranallo Calling Big Fight, Jinder Mahal - Randy Orton
By Marc Middleton
Jun 18, 2017 - 6:34:27 PM
- Below is recent "Bring It To The Table" video of fan reactions to Jinder Mahal winning the WWE Title from Randy Orton at Backlash last month. Orton and Jinder will do battle at Money In the Bank tonight from St. Louis.
- Former WWE SmackDown announcer Mauro Ranallo, who remains under contract with WWE until August, will be calling the big Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor fight on August 26th. The Showtime boxing team that night will include Mauro on play-by-play, host Brian Custer, color analyst Al Bernstein, color analyst Paul Maglianaggi, ringside reporter Jim Gray and unofficial scorer Steve Farhood.
- Several names for The Mae Young Classic were recently revealed at this link. WWE has now confirmed PROGRESS Women's Champion Toni Storm, WWE NXT Superstar Lacey Evans, NXT Superstar Sarah Logan and AAA/CMLL star Princesa Sugehit (Sujei) for the tournament.
On a related note, Becky Lynch spoke with The Hindustan Times and may have revealed that former UFC star and MMA Four Horsewoman Shayna Baszler, who has some indie pro wrestling experience, will be involved in the tournament. Becky commented:
“I think it is a great opportunity for the wrestlers to show their talent on such a big stage and it is brilliant that they will have a complete show all to themselves. I’ll be there to see every match and this can potentially change the entire scene of women’s wrestling in the WWE.”
Becky Lynch also dropped a major hint that former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Shayna Baszler could be a part of the tournament. The ‘Queen of spades’ has appeared for a couple of independent promotions including Ring of Honor and Lynch said that she is excited to see how Baszler does in the tournament.
“I am excited to see Shayna Baszler in the tournament. It is true that she does not have much experience in pro-wrestling, but her UFC background will give her a huge advantage.”