- Below is a promo for Monday's WWE RAW from Detroit, featuring an in-ring face off between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar as they prepare to do battle in the main event of WrestleMania 34:
WWE
Updates on Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt at The Compound, Brock Lesnar - Roman Reigns Promo, Titus O'Neil
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2018 - 9:10:37 AM
- Titus O'Neil is currently in South Africa on a WWE promotional tour to promote the live events scheduled for April in that country.
- Bray Wyatt has accepted Matt Hardy's challenge for The Ultimate Deletion at The Hardy Compound in North Carolina, as seen in the tweet below. We noted before that the current plan is for the match to air before WrestleMania 34. The Hardy Compound footage used on this week's RAW in the segment with Matt was filmed last week by Reby Hardy.
On a related note, it looks like all the characters from the original storyline in TNA will be used as Hardy called on Queen Rebecca, Senor Benjamin, Vanguard 1, son King Maxel, younger son Lord Wolfgang and "the dilapidated boat" Skarsgard. Below are recent tweets from Matt and Benjamin:
