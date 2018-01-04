





Updates on Enzo Amore and Braun Strowman Suffering from the Flu, Enzo's Status

Jan 4, 2018



By Marc Middleton Jan 4, 2018



Enzo reportedly got sick while in Toronto over the weekend with WWE for the annual holiday live event tour. He had been wrestling Kalisto all week but did not wrestle in Toronto. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Enzo got sick while in Toronto but he did not want to go to the hospital there. He then flew to Miami for RAW on New Year's Eve and ended up going to the hospital on New Year's Day. He checked himself out of the hospital on Monday and went to the arena for RAW but officials didn't want him there because they were worried that he might be contagious.



There was concern backstage after Braun Strowman had left the tour earlier in the week due to the flu but was back for RAW. The Observer notes that Braun was said to be violently ill. Raj Giri of WrestlingINC adds that there were other wrestlers that were sick backstage on Monday and several were given an IV. It was not confirmed that they had the flu or another illness but many skipped going out on New Year's Eve the night before because they were sick.



No word yet on when Enzo will be back in the ring but it could be this weekend as he has been medically cleared. No word yet on why he was pulled from the Mixed Match Challenge, which doesn't begin for another 2 weeks. The match with Cedric is still expected to take place when Enzo returns.



Follow Marc on Twitter at



