|
|
|
|
As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was scheduled to be at Monday's RAW for a face off with Roman Reigns but that segment did not happen. Lesnar was featured in multiple RAW scripts that were done and his absence was acknowledged by Reigns during a segment he did by himself.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Updates on Brock Lesnar Missing This Week's WWE RAW
By Marc Middleton
Feb 27, 2018 - 3:19:30 PM
The script for last night's show included a lengthy back & forth promo between Reigns, Paul Heyman and Lesnar, according to PWInsider. The segment was set to take place in the second hour of the show. A source added that there was no sign of Heyman or Lesnar in Anaheim, CA on Monday but as noted, we know that Lesnar was in Las Vegas on Sunday to meet with UFC President Dana White as White tweeted out a photo of the two. Lesnar did not visit the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view that was going on nearby.
PWInsider adds that Lesnar may have skipped RAW as a hardline way of negotiating with WWE as his contract is due to expire after WrestleMania 34, or it could be that WWE was upset with Lesnar and told him not to come to the show due to the photo with White. It should be noted that these two theories are pure speculation at this point.
Lesnar is scheduled to defend against Kane at Saturday's WWE live event in Chicago and he's scheduled to return to TV on the March 12th RAW from Detroit.
We noted before that the WWE website covered Lesnar's absence and noted that they reached out to Heyman for comments but he offered none. Heyman did tweet the following in response to a botched link to the article that WWE tweeted:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More
|
|
Rey Mysterio Reportedly Facing Top WWE Star at WrestleMania 34
WWE Fastlane Main Event Changed to a Six-Pack Challenge, Updated Card
WWE 205 Live Segment Revealed (Video), Warrior Award Reactions, Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura
Scott Dawson on The Revival vs. The Bar, The Rock Nominated for Award, Luke Harper
Kalisto and Roderick Strong Hype Match, Charlotte - WWE Photo Shoot Video, WWE Network Collections
John Cena Hypes Tonight's SmackDown, DDP Talks Ronda Rousey In WWE (Video), WWE Stock
How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Fallout from Elimination Chamber?
YouTube Star at SmackDown, WWE 205 Live Hype for Tonight, WWE Fastlane Fatal 5 Way
WWE Pulls Another Segment from This Week's RAW Episode
SmackDown Promo for John Cena's Return, Fans on WWE IC Title Challengers, RAW Top 10