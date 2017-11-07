|
As noted, new WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is now official for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view after AJ defeated Jinder Mahal for the title on tonight's SmackDown.
Updated WWE Survivor Series Card, Change to Top Champion vs. Champion Match
By Marc Middleton
Nov 7, 2017 - 10:27:13 PM
Coming out of this week's SmackDown, below is the updated announced card for the November 19th Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Toyota Center in Houston:
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Kurt Angle, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Jason Jordan vs. Team Captain Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, TBA
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team Captain Alicia Fox, Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, TBA vs. Team Captain Becky Lynch, Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi, Charlotte Flair
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles
RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz vs. WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya
RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus and Cesaro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Kalisto vs. Enzo Amore
