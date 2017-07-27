LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count After Today's Earnings Report
By Marc Middleton
Jul 27, 2017 - 12:51:53 PM
It was revealed in today's WWE second quarter earnings report that the WWE Network has averaged 1.63 million paid subscribers through the second quarter of this year. This breaks down to 410,000 international subscribers and 1.158 million domestic subscribers.

WWE did not specify the breakdown of free vs. paid subscribers in today's report. It was announced in the post-WrestleMania 33 conference call that the Network had 1.959 million total subscribers - 1.661 million of those being paid.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Updated WWE Network Subscriber Count After Today's Earnings Report

  • Details on the WWE 2K18 Collector's Edition with John Cena

  • Recap from WWE's 2nd Quarter Earnings Call with Vince McMahon and Other Executives

  • WWE Reports Record Revenue and Q2 2017 Results

  • Title Match Confirmed for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III"

  • Carmella on Joining Total Divas, Her Relationship with Big Cass, How She's Grown

  • The Rock - No Way Jose Exchange, WWE PC All Access Photos & Videos, Xavier Woods, WWE Stock

  • HBK - WWE NXT Update, More on Renee Young Working Both Shows, Box Jump at the WWE PC

  • Kurt Angle's Ex Tweets WWE & Others About 2009 Incident, Abuse & Theft Claims, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership Down For the Post-Battleground Episode




    		•