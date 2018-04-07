LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Updated List of Participants for the Andre Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34
By Marc Middleton
Apr 7, 2018 - 3:22:16 PM
There are now 29 WWE Superstars confirmed for the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

Below is the updated list for the match, which will air during the two-hour Kickoff pre-show on Sunday:

* Kane
* Dolph Ziggler
* Baron Corbin
* Mojo Rawley
* Elias
* Luke Gallows
* Karl Anderson
* R-Truth
* Sin Cara
* Titus O’Neil
* Apollo
* Tyler Breeze
* Fandango
* Tye Dillinger
* Dash Wilder
* Scott Dawson
* Matt Hardy
* Goldust
* Heath Slater
* Rhyno
* Zack Ryder
* Primo Colon
* Shelton Benjamin
* Chad Gable
* Aiden English
* Curt Hawkins
* Bo Dallas
* Curtis Axel
* Mike Kanellis

