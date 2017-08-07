LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Updated Card for the WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Aug 7, 2017 - 3:43:42 PM
The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day is now official for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Below is the updated card for the August 20th pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley's replacement TBA vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

