The Usos vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day is now official for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view.
Updated Card for the WWE SummerSlam Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Aug 7, 2017 - 3:43:42 PM
Below is the updated card for the August 20th pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:
Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley's replacement TBA vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
