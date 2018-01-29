|
Tonight's post-Royal Rumble RAW saw three Superstars qualify for the WWE Elimination Chamber match - John Cena defeated Finn Balor, Elias defeated Matt Hardy and Braun Strowman defeated Kane in a Last Man Standing match.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Updated Card for the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View
By Marc Middleton
Jan 29, 2018 - 11:20:01 PM
The next three Chamber qualifying matches should take place on next week's RAW. As noted, the winner of the Chamber match will earn a WrestleMania 34 shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.
Below is the updated card for the RAW-exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:
Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender
John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. 3 Superstars TBA
First-Ever Women's Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women's Title
Alexa Bliss defends against 5 Superstars TBA
