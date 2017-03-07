LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Updated Card for WrestleMania 33 After This Week's RAW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 7, 2017 - 12:15:21 AM
A Triple Threat with Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. RAW Women's Champion Bayley has been announced for WrestleMania 33 next month in Orlando.

No word yet on if Nia Jax will be added to the match to make it a Fatal 4 Way. We've noted how the plan was for Nia, Sasha, Charlotte and Bayley to compete in a Fatal 4 Way in Orlando. Nia was nowhere to be seen on tonight's RAW when the Triple Threat was made.

Also now official for WrestleMania 33 is Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho.

Below is the updated WrestleMania card:

WWE Universal Title Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match
Randy Orton or AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt

Triple Threat for the RAW Women's Title
Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

RAW Tag Team Title Match
Enzo Amore & Big Cass or Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Teasing Emma's Return (Photos), Segment for WWE 205 Live, Cesaro - Seth Rollins

  • Kevin Owens Note on the WWE Universal Title, Austin Aries Video Package, Trish and Lita

  • Updated Card for WrestleMania 33 After This Week's RAW

  • Match for Next Week's WWE RAW, Rick Rude WWE HOF Video Package, Shinsuke Nakamura

  • Neville vs. Austin Aries Begins (Video), Brock Lesnar Meets Goldberg on RAW, WM 33 Theme

  • Video from Goldberg's First Shoot as Champion, RAW Attendance, WWE Main Event Matches

  • Triple H on Rick Rude's WWE HOF Induction, More on Tapout at the WWE PC, WWE Stock

  • Goldberg Gets Custom Title Plates (Video), Zack Ryder Update, Curtis Axel on Rick Rude

  • Tapout Shoot at the WWE Performance Center (Photos), DDP Talks New Shirt, Rick Rude

  • Bobby Roode on His WWE Main Roster Call-Up, WrestleMania Dream Opponent




    		•