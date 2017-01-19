LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" During Royal Rumble Weekend
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2017 - 2:22:12 AM
Roderick Strong vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger are now official for the January 28th WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" event during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

Below is the updated Takeover card:

NXT Title Match
Bobby Roode vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

NXT Tag Team Title Match
The Authors of Pain vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa

Fatal 4 Way for the NXT Women's Title
Peyton Royce vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Asuka

Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger

Roderick Strong vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former TNA Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE SmackDown Viewership for This Week's Show with the Women's Steel Cage Main Event

  • Update on Vince McMahon Using Crutches at Recent WWE Press Conference

  • WWE NXT Gimmicks In the Works, Brock Lesnar Slow Motion Video, WWE - Funko Toys

  • Cesaro Plays VR Game (Video), WWE SmackDown Social Score, Fans on WWE NXT

  • Kurt Angle Talks WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Possibly Wrestling for WWE Again, More (Video)

  • WWE Surveys UK Fans on Watching TNA and Other Indie Promotions

  • Shane Thorne Post-Match Video, Next Week's WWE NXT, Tye Dillinger on Eric Young (Video)

  • Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: San Antonio" During Royal Rumble Weekend

  • Kurt Angle on Who He Wants as His WWE HOF Inductor, Recently Talking with Triple H, More

  • Zack Ryder Injury Note, Konnor Gets a Mask Made (Photo), WWE SmackDown Top 10




    		•