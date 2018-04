Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" on Saturday Night

Big News on The Undertaker's Post-WM Future, Next WWE Universal Title Feud Revealed, HHH's Next Big Change for WWE Revealed, Must See New Lana & Nikki Bella, WWE Legend Blasts Vince McMahon, Liv Morgan Bikini Pics, More

The finals of the WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic were set to be held on this week's episode but NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era interfered. NXT General Manager William Regal then announced The Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Undisputed Era for "Takeover: New Orleans" on Saturday night with the winners being crowned Dusty Classic winners and the NXT Tag Team Champions.Regal also offered 2 options for The Undisputed Era due to Bobby Fish's injury - Kyle O'Reilly can work the match alone or Adam Cole can replace Fish. Regal noted that Cole can forfeit his spot in the Ladder Match to crown the first-ever NXT North American Champion or he can work double duty.Below is the updated card for Saturday's big event from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans:Aleister Black vs. Andrade "Cien" AlmasShayna Baszler vs. Ember MoonThe Authors of Pain vs. Roderick Strong & WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne vs. The Undisputed EraEthan Carter III vs. Adam Cole vs. Ricochet vs. Lars Sullivan vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. Killian DainTommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny GarganoGargano will be banned from NXT if he loses.