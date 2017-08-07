LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Updated Card for WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III"
By Marc Middleton
Aug 7, 2017 - 3:30:53 PM


Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami is now official for the August 19th WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn III" card after Itami attacked Black after last week's NXT episode.

Below is the updated card for Takeover, which takes place from the Barclays Center during SummerSlam weekend:

NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women's Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka

NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

Hideo Itami vs. Aleister Black

