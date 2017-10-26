|
WWE announced today in their third quarter 2017 earnings report that the WWE Network's average paid subscribers has increased to 1.52 million over the quarter. This breaks down to 1.11 million domestic paid subscribers and 0.40 million international paid subscribers at the end of the quarter, a 4% increase from September 2016.
Update on the WWE Network Subscriber Count
It was announced back in July during the second quarter earnings report that the Network averaged 1.63 million paid subscribers through the second quarter, a breakdown of 410,000 international subscribers and 1.158 million domestic subscribers.
Once again WWE did not specify the breakdown of free vs. paid subscribers. It was announced in the post-WrestleMania 33 conference call that the Network had 1.959 million total subscribers - 1.661 million of those being paid.
WWE is projecting an 1.47 million average paid subscribers for the Network in the fourth quarter of this year. They project 1.53 million average paid subscribers for the full year 2017, a year-over-year growth of 8%.
