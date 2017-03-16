LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Update on the Loser Leaves WWE NXT Match, Heavy Machinery Returning to TV, Takeover Notes
By Marc Middleton
Mar 16, 2017 - 2:43:18 AM
- The "Loser Leaves WWE NXT" match between Elias Samson and Kassius Ohno appears to be on for next Wednesday's episode. Below is video of Dasha Fuentes interviewing Ohno after his loss to NXT Champion Bobby Roode last night. Ohno is talking about how he didn't anticipate starting out his return with a disappointing loss when Samson appears singing a song to taunt Ohno. Ohno says Samson needs an ass kicking but Samson doesn't believe Ohno belongs in NXT. This leads to Ohno challenging Samson to the match for next week.

As noted, next week's show will also feature Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade "Cien" Almas and six-man action with Roderick Strong, Tye Dillinger and No Way Jose vs. SAnitY.




- WWE has confirmed that there will be a "Takeover: Orlando" pre-show at 7:30pm EST on Saturday, April 1st. The Takeover show is scheduled to begin at 8pm EST on the WWE Network. We have the updated card at this link.

- As seen below, "Heavy Machinery" Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic are returning to NXT TV soon. WWE began teasing their re-debut on this week's show. It's possible they will arrive at or after NXT "Takeover: Orlando" during WrestleMania 33 weekend.




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

