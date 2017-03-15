LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Update on the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title Situation (Video)
By Marc Middleton
Mar 15, 2017 - 10:18:48 AM


As noted, there was controversy surrounding Alberto El Patron's Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title win over Bobby Lashley last week. Impact released the video seen above with Patron meeting with Impact officials about what happened last week. Bruce Prichard asks Patron to relinquish the title back to Lashley and he eventually does.

Patron said he wanted a rematch before handing the title over but he was told that the rematch would be left up to Lashley and that Patron would have to ask Lashley. Patron left the title on the table and stormed out of the room, saying he will demand a rematch from Lashley.

  Update on the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Title Situation (Video)

