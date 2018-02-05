Posted in: WWE Update on the Future of WWE 205 Live Shows, Natalya Tries for World Record (Video), More
By Marc Middleton
Feb 5, 2018 - 5:12:51 PM
- Below are highlights from the new WWE 24 documentary on WrestleMania 33, set to "Set It on Fire" by Saints of Valory. The special is currently available for viewing on the WWE Network.
- We noted before how WWE was thinking about holding more WWE 205 Live non-televised live events in the month of February but the shows would likely depend on the success of the first 205 Live shows, which took place on January 20th and January 21st. It looks like those shows did not perform as WWE officials had hoped as there are no plans to hold more shows this month. PWInsider adds that there are still plans to hold more cruiserweight live events down the line, perhaps once they build the brand up some with new storylines and new Superstars.
- There was a second dark match before Friday's WWE NXT TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta, featuring Adam Cole going over Cezar Bononi in a singles match. Cole opened the match with the mic and introduced Cezar as the 2017 NXT Future Star of the Year, then tried to recruit him into The Undisputed Era. Cole attacked Bononi while he was looking an Undisputed Era t-shirt over. Cezar turned it around and attacked while Cole was gloating but the numbers game eventually caught up thanks to NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, and Cole hit a Shining Wizard to the back of the head for the pin.
- We noted earlier how Lana tried to break a pencil bag Guinness World Record while doing Total Divas media with Natalya in New York City last week. Natalya also tried to break a slime stretch Guinness World Record but had no luck, as seen in the video below.