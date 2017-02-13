LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Update on the Final Legends with JBL, Match Added to WWE NXT, Brie Bella
By Marc Middleton
Feb 13, 2017 - 6:34:37 AM
- Below is Brie Bella's "Baby Watch" update at 28 weeks pregnant:



- Billie Kay and Peyton Royce vs. Liv Morgan and a mystery partner has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT. As noted, Trent Seven vs. WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate has also been announced.

- We noted before how JBL indicated on Twitter that his "Legends with JBL" WWE Network series was coming to an end. The final episode will premiere this coming Tuesday at 3pm EST and his guest will be WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart. The synopsis reads like this:

"JBL and the legendary Jimmy Hart discuss his Hall of Fame career, the controversy surrounding Hulk Hogan, and working with Andy Kaufman."

