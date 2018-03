Update on WrestleMania 34 Battle Royals, Sheamus Trains with Alexa Bliss (Video), More

These Bludgeons can’t hold me back! Join me as I takeover the @champssports Snapchat & get elbow deep into the coldest fits & kicks. pic.twitter.com/6PJs6IdJy2 — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) March 13, 2018

- Below is the latest video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring a workout with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss:- Below is video of Nikki Bella and John Cena at SXSW in Austin, TX over the weekend for the premiere of Cena's new "Blockers" movie.- As noted, WWE announced this week that the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal will take place at WrestleMania 34 with female Superstars from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown competing. For those wondering, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is still scheduled for WrestleMania 34.- Big E will be taking over the Champs Sports Snapchat account during tonight's SmackDown episode. He tweeted the following on the promotion and mentioned The Bludgeon Brothers: