LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Update on WrestleMania 34 Battle Royals, Sheamus Trains with Alexa Bliss (Video), More
By Marc Middleton
Mar 13, 2018 - 10:38:14 AM
- Below is the latest video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring a workout with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss:



- Below is video of Nikki Bella and John Cena at SXSW in Austin, TX over the weekend for the premiere of Cena's new "Blockers" movie.



- As noted, WWE announced this week that the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal will take place at WrestleMania 34 with female Superstars from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown competing. For those wondering, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is still scheduled for WrestleMania 34.

- Big E will be taking over the Champs Sports Snapchat account during tonight's SmackDown episode. He tweeted the following on the promotion and mentioned The Bludgeon Brothers:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big Update on Braun Strowman's WrestleMania Segment, WWE Legend to Wrestle at WM, Vince McMahon Giving More Power to Triple H, WWE Brand Change Plans Leaked, Alexa Bliss Heat with Another RAW Superstar, Must See New Nikki Bella & Lana Bikini Photos, More

  • Second Round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge Wraps, Live Viewership for This Week, More

  • WWE Fans Unhappy with Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Petitions Launched, More

  • Shane McMahon Announces WrestleMania 34 Match and News on His Status, Possible Change

  • WWE United States Title Match Set for WrestleMania 34, Updated Card

  • Randy Orton on Bobby Roode & WrestleMania, Hideo Itami - Akira Tozawa Note, WWE Stock

  • Video: New Match Revealed for Tonight's WWE SmackDown

  • Big Increase for This Week's WWE RAW Viewership with Battle Royal Main Event

  • WWE Star Teases Singles Run?, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), WWE MMC Promos

  • Nia Jax Victim Reacts to RAW Appearance, John Cena's Auto Geek, Samir Singh Update (Video)

  • Injured WWE NXT Star Sends Warning, Corey Graves on Triple H, Tonight's SmackDown



    		•