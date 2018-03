Update on Why WWE Dropped "Crews" from Apollo's Name

Big Backstage News on Dolph Ziggler, New The Undertaker Gym Video, WrestleMania 34 Storyline Spoiler, Vince McMahon to Push New RAW Star, Must See New Lana & Liv Morgan, Chris Jericho's Next Big Move Revealed, More

It's been confirmed that WWE dropped "Crews" from Apollo's name due to school shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL on Valentine's Day last month.Daniel Wood of Sportskeeda previously reported that WWE wanted to avoid any collusion to Cruz, despite the different spelling, and that Vince McMahon made the decision to change Apollo's name. That report was later questioned but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports this week that people who have seen internal company emails confirm that the change was made due to Cruz.The reason for the name change wasn't supposed to get out, which is why WWE originally told The Observer that they never released the information to any media source, but they never denied the story.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here