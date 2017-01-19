LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Update on Vince McMahon Using Crutches at Recent WWE Press Conference
By Marc Middleton
Jan 19, 2017 - 11:52:09 AM
We noted earlier this month how Vince McMahon was seen on crutches at the WrestleMania 34 press conference in New Orleans.

It was believed that Vince was still using crutches to get around after undergoing surgery for a torn quad back in September but word now is that the WWE Chairman recently went under the knife again, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Vince reportedly had minor hip surgery recently. No other details are available but The Observer noted that the operation was similar to the hip surgery that The Undertaker underwent in mid-2016.

