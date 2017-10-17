LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Update on Tonight's WWE 205 Live, Happy Diwali from WWE Stars (Video), WWE 2K18
By Marc Middleton
Oct 17, 2017 - 5:40:38 PM
- WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, Sin Cara, John Cena, The New Day and others wish everyone in India a Happy Diwali in this new video:



- In an update from earlier, tonight's WWE 205 Live will feature Rich Swann vs. Brian Kendrick instead of Swann vs. Jack Gallagher. As noted, the show will also feature Enzo Amore & Ariya Daivari vs. Mustafa Ali & WWE Cruiserweight Champion Kalisto. WWE posted the following on Swann vs. Kendrick:

Rich Swann’s friendship with Cedric Alexander remains strong

The newly-allied The Brian Kendrick and Gentleman Jack Gallagher have set their sights on Cedric Alexander since last month – the bond being forged during a battle between Kendrick and Alexander where Gallagher brutally attacked Alexander, letting his intentions be known.

Since the initial attack, both The Man with a Plan and Gentleman have been relentless in their aggressiveness toward Alexander. However, just as Kendrick has done with Gallagher, a more focused and aggressive Cedric began to emerge.

On Raw, Alexander and Gallagher were set to square off with Kendrick in the British Superstar’s corner. However, before the match got underway, Rich Swann made his way to Alexander’s side. The former Cruiserweight Champion and Alexander are longtime friends, and their relationship appeared stronger than ever as Swann took down Kendrick, allowing Alexander to pick up the win.

With a tag team battle between the pairs set for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs, Rich Swann and The Brian Kendrick will battle with their respective allies in their corner tonight on WWE 205 Live!


- WWE posted this video of The Undertaker and Kane making their WWE 2K18 entrances as Breezango:




