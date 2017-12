You’re NEVER too good to learn something new.



I stopped in to train with legendary Olympic Champion Dan Gable (sweet name, huh?) recently. If you don’t know him, look him up NOW.



Dan understands the Scratch and Claw mindset. He describes it very well here...#ScratchAndClaw pic.twitter.com/mAOoB5QZiu — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) December 28, 2017

- We noted before that Xavier Woods was doing a "6 Days of Smashing" campaign on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. All 6 videos will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles. Below is the second video with AJ smashing an Atari 2600 controller:- No word yet on why The Velveteen Dream has been away from WWE NXT following his loss to Aleister Black at "Takeover: WarGames" in November but it looks like he will be returning in early January as he's listed on booking sheets for the month, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that Dream hasn't been at the WWE Performance Center since November as well. There was a mention of Dream being injured on NXT TV but no details have been announced.- Below is the latest "Scratch & Claw" video from Chad Gable, featuring another appearance from the legendary Dan Gable. Gable and Shelton Benjamin will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on next Tuesday's SmackDown episode, the first of 2018.