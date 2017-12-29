LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Update on The Velveteen Dream's Status, Dan Gable - Chad Gable Video, AJ Styles
By Marc Middleton
Dec 29, 2017 - 8:38:40 AM
- We noted before that Xavier Woods was doing a "6 Days of Smashing" campaign on his UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. All 6 videos will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles. Below is the second video with AJ smashing an Atari 2600 controller:



- No word yet on why The Velveteen Dream has been away from WWE NXT following his loss to Aleister Black at "Takeover: WarGames" in November but it looks like he will be returning in early January as he's listed on booking sheets for the month, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was noted that Dream hasn't been at the WWE Performance Center since November as well. There was a mention of Dream being injured on NXT TV but no details have been announced.

- Below is the latest "Scratch & Claw" video from Chad Gable, featuring another appearance from the legendary Dan Gable. Gable and Shelton Benjamin will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos on next Tuesday's SmackDown episode, the first of 2018. Gable posted the following:




