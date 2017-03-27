Posted in: WWE Update on The Spirit Squad's WWE SmackDown Status
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 12:01:24 AM
It appears the latest WWE run for The Spirit Squad is officially over as Kenny and Mikey have both been removed from the SmackDown roster on WWE's official website. Their profiles are now on the Alumni roster.
The duo left WWE back in 2008 but returned in the fall of 2016 to join The Miz in his feud with their former partner, Dolph Ziggler. They were not signed to contracts this run. They last worked the November 15th SmackDown in a 16-man match, teaming with The Ascension, The Headbangers and The Vaudevillains in a losing effort to The Usos, Breezango, American Alpha, Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder.
Kenny and Mikey continue to work the indies together and will be wrestling in the UK next weekend, as seen in the flyer below: