LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Update on The Spirit Squad's WWE SmackDown Status
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 12:01:24 AM
It appears the latest WWE run for The Spirit Squad is officially over as Kenny and Mikey have both been removed from the SmackDown roster on WWE's official website. Their profiles are now on the Alumni roster.

The duo left WWE back in 2008 but returned in the fall of 2016 to join The Miz in his feud with their former partner, Dolph Ziggler. They were not signed to contracts this run. They last worked the November 15th SmackDown in a 16-man match, teaming with The Ascension, The Headbangers and The Vaudevillains in a losing effort to The Usos, Breezango, American Alpha, Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder.

Kenny and Mikey continue to work the indies together and will be wrestling in the UK next weekend, as seen in the flyer below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WWE Stars Ringing Opening Bell Today, Brie Bella Baby Shower Video, DDP WWE DVD "First Look"

  • Nikki Bella and John Cena on TV This Morning, DDP on Miesha Tate In WWE, Hardys Note

  • News for Tonight's WWE RAW - Final WrestleMania 33 Hype, Triple H - Seth Rollins, More

  • Latest on The Hardy Boys Returning to WWE, Top 10 on Superstars Getting Fired, Summer Rae

  • First Episode of Zack Ryder's New Show, Fans on WrestleMania 33 Matches, Sami Zayn

  • Mauro Ranallo's Friend & Show Co-Host Updates His Status After Missing WWE SmackDown Twice

  • Update on Recent Reports of WWE Possibly Trying to Buy Ring of Honor

  • New Era of WWE NXT Artwork, Triple H - Finn Balor Photos from WWE Live Event, Birthdays

  • Update on The Spirit Squad's WWE SmackDown Status

  • Triple H Talks WWE Expansion, Bobby Roode's WWE NXT Contributions, Working WrestleMania, More




    		•