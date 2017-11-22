Update on The Rock's Bull Tattoo (Video), WWE Legend Releasing Autobiography, Xavier Woods

Horns meet bone, progress meets pain. My tattoo’s mana (power & spirit) acts as endorphins which interact with the opiate receptors in the brain to reduce our perception of pain. My tattoo artist @nikkohurtado thinks I need therapy. Pain is my therapy. #BlackAnchorTattooStudio #Mana #BullDNA 💀✊🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:35pm PST