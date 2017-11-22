LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Update on The Rock's Bull Tattoo (Video), WWE Legend Releasing Autobiography, Xavier Woods
By Marc Middleton
Nov 22, 2017 - 1:58:03 PM
- Below is the latest "UpUpDownDown" Unboxing video, featuring Xavier Woods checking out the latest DC Legion of Collectors subscription box:



- An autobiography for WWE Legend Vader has been completed and will be released around WrestleMania 34 time next year, according to PWInsider. The book was co-written by Kenny Casanova, who worked on the autobiography for Kamala and is also working on upcoming books for Danny Davis and "Brutus Beefcake" Ed Leslie.

- Former WWE Champion The Rock continues to transform his trademark Brahma Bull tattoo, as seen in this new Instagram video:

Horns meet bone, progress meets pain.
My tattoo’s mana (power & spirit) acts as endorphins which interact with the opiate receptors in the brain to reduce our perception of pain.
My tattoo artist @nikkohurtado thinks I need therapy.
Pain is my therapy.
#BlackAnchorTattooStudio #Mana #BullDNA





    		•