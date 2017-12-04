Update on The Revival Returning to WWE RAW, Lana Pranks Natalya (Video), The Rock

BANANAS. Officially set an attendance record! And why am I laughing at the end like an evil Bond villain.. 😂🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ Over 3,000 people and the largest attendance ever in one movie theater for #JUMANJI. THANK YOU to #TheREX Theater, Team Sony and everyone who worked so hard making this night so unforgettable and most importantly, THANK YOU FANS of France for this electric love. Thank ya for loving our movie and I’ll see you down the road. #EuroPressTour #France #JUMANJI

