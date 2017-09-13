LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Update on Stephanie McMahon's Book, Jack Gallagher on Turn Reactions, WWE NXT DVD Trailer
By Marc Middleton
Sep 13, 2017 - 11:58:57 AM
- Courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com, below is the trailer for the WWE NXT "From Secret to Sensation" DVD that comes out on November 14th. The set will count down the top 25 NXT Superstars in history with interview clips featuring NXT General Manager William Regal, coach Matt Bloom, Triple H, Finn Balor, Corey Graves, Big Cass, Sami Zayn, Tye Dillinger and others. There will also be more than 20 full-length matches from the NXT pilot episode to "Takeover: Brooklyn III" this year. You can pre-order the set via Amazon at this link.



- It was reported back in 2016 that Stephanie McMahon was set to release her memoir in October of that year but then Amazon had the book listed for a 2020 release date. Stephanie mentioned on Twitter that the book would be released in 2017 but we haven't heard anything since then. She noted on Twitter this week that the book, titled "unREAL!," is officially on hold. She wrote the following in response to a fan asking about the book:




- As noted, Jack Gallagher turned heel on last night's WWE 205 Live episode by attacking Cedric Alexander and offering his hand to Brian Kendrick, who he has been feuding with as of late. Gallagher tweeted the following in response to fan reactions to the turn:




