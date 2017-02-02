LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Update on Seth Rollins' Injury, How Long He Might Be Out of Action, Samoa Joe
By Marc Middleton
Feb 2, 2017 - 9:49:56 AM
The right knee injury that Seth Rollins suffered at Monday's RAW in the fight with Samoa Joe is believed to be a torn MCL, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

We noted before that Rollins was evaluated by doctors in Birmingham, Alabama on Wednesday and early word is that he will be out of action for around 8 weeks. The scheduled match with Triple H at the April 2nd WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view is possible but not definite. This is the same knee that Rollins had reconstructive surgery on last year, forcing him to miss the first scheduled match with Triple H at WrestleMania 32.

As speculated earlier, The Observer adds that the segment on RAW was to set up Joe vs. Rollins at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view. Rollins would then face Triple H at WrestleMania 33.

