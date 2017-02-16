LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Update on Samoa Joe Working WWE Live Events, SmackDown Social Score, Bayley Photo
By Marc Middleton
Feb 16, 2017 - 3:05:03 AM
- Samoa Joe will begin working WWE RAW live events this weekend in California. Joe is scheduled to face Sami Zayn, who he's expected to wrestle at the March 5th Fastlane pay-per-view.

- This week's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. SmackDown had 65,000 interactions on Twitter with 16,000 unique authors, down from the January 31st episode, which had 66,000 interactions and 16,000 authors. SmackDown also had 108,000 Facebook interactions with 70,000 unique authors last night, up from the January 31st episode, which had 107,000 interactions and 69,000 authors.

- RAW Women's Champion Bayley made a stop at Full Sail University this week and wrote the following on her history with Charlotte Flair:




  Update on Samoa Joe Working WWE Live Events, SmackDown Social Score, Bayley Photo

