As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent surgery this afternoon and his situation was said to be still extremely serious.
Update on Ric Flair's Health Issues, Manager Says Long Road Ahead
By Marc Middleton
Aug 14, 2017 - 8:24:14 PM
It was reported that Flair's issues were heart-related but his manager Melinda Morris Zanoni of Legacy Talent confirmed on Twitter that the issues are not heart-related. She also said Flair has a long road ahead of him. You can see her tweet below.
As noted by F4Wonline.com, it was reported that Flair was dealing with the heart issue and one other unknown injury. It was also reported that Flair had been scheduled for surgery this week but there's no word yet on if today's operation was the same procedure that was previously scheduled. Flair was admitted into an intensive care unit this past Saturday for what was said to be heart-related issues. Flair was put into a medically induced coma earlier today and prepped for surgery.
For what it's worth, WWE Hall of Famer "Mean" Gene Okerlund noted on Facebook that Flair was having "colon surgery" today.
