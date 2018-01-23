|
As noted, WWE announced today that they have fired Enzo Amore, making the Cruiserweight Title vacant once again. They announced his suspension over the rape allegations on Monday, then announced his release less than 24 hours later.
Update on Police Investigating the Enzo Amore Rape Allegations, Note on T-Shirt Enzo Wore at RAW
By Marc Middleton
Jan 23, 2018 - 5:39:11 PM
Enzo's release comes after a woman accused him of raping her back on October 19th, 2017 at The Clarendon Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. Police met the woman at a local hospital on October 23rd and a police report was filed. Phoenix Police are still investigating the case but it was noted on Twitter by David Bixenspan that there has been no change in the status of the case. He wrote:
On a related note, Enzo was backstage for last night's RAW 25 special at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. In a case of bad irony for Amore, below is a photo of the t-shirt that he was wearing while backstage. Wrestling podcast host Conrad Thompson tweeted:
