LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Update on Paige and her WWE Status, Jinder Responds to Triple H's Challenge, Ellsworth
By Tito Jackson
Nov 12, 2017 - 10:15:38 AM
- Paige reportedly stated on Snapchat that she's single. In the past year, she was involved with Alberto Del Rio and together, they left WWE television with WWE Wellness Policy violations and had a well publicized domestic incident at an airport. After healing up from a recent neck injury, Paige has been working out lately at the WWE Performance Center and hopes to be returning soon to WWE television in some capacity.

- Smackdown's houseshows have repeatedly run angles this weekend where James Ellsworth gets beatdown by the entire Women's Division. Good chance that WWE is "testing the waters" on future storylines involving Ellsworth against the Women's wrestlers in some form or fashion. Chances are that WWE sees how well James Ellsworth and Becky Lynch's segment from Smackdown drew this week (1.4 million views as of 11/14) and may likely try more of these angles in the future.

WWE's YouTube Channel even posted the following clip:



---------------------------

Follow-up to Triple H's challenge on Twitter to Jinder Mahal, Jinder replied with the following on Twitter:




In case you missed it, here was Triple H's initial challenge late last night to Jinder Mahal:

  • *SPOILER* Possible RAW vs. Smackdown Storyline for this Week to Hype WWE Survivor Series

  • WWE India Tour Notes: Jinder Mahal's Original Opponent for Both Shows and WWE Title Implications

  • Update on Paige and her WWE Status, Jinder Responds to Triple H's Challenge, Ellsworth

  • Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn returning to Smackdown this Week? Several Matches Announced for Smackdown So Far

  • Major WWE Superstar Issues Challenge to Jinder Mahal for the WWE India Tour

  • Update on Daniel Bryan's In-Ring Return, Former WWE Wrestler Joining Ring of Honor, Ric Flair 30 for 30

  • *SPOILER* WWE Wrestler Set to Return for This Week's RAW/Smackdown and Possibly to join a Survivor Series Team?

  • Viewership for RAW (11/6) and Smackdown (11/7) on WWE's YouTube Channel - How did Styles vs. Mahal Draw?

  • This Week's Total Divas Episode Draws Lowest Viewership Since Early In Season 6

  • Rusev Wants Respect (Video), Jinder Mahal & The Singh Brothers React, Ric Flair, Top 10



    		•