Posted in: WWE Update on Paige and her WWE Status, Jinder Responds to Triple H's Challenge, Ellsworth
By Tito Jackson
Nov 12, 2017 - 10:15:38 AM
- Paige reportedly stated on Snapchat that she's single. In the past year, she was involved with Alberto Del Rio and together, they left WWE television with WWE Wellness Policy violations and had a well publicized domestic incident at an airport. After healing up from a recent neck injury, Paige has been working out lately at the WWE Performance Center and hopes to be returning soon to WWE television in some capacity.
- Smackdown's houseshows have repeatedly run angles this weekend where James Ellsworth gets beatdown by the entire Women's Division. Good chance that WWE is "testing the waters" on future storylines involving Ellsworth against the Women's wrestlers in some form or fashion. Chances are that WWE sees how well James Ellsworth and Becky Lynch's segment from Smackdown drew this week (1.4 million views as of 11/14) and may likely try more of these angles in the future.
WWE's YouTube Channel even posted the following clip:
---------------------------
Follow-up to Triple H's challenge on Twitter to Jinder Mahal, Jinder replied with the following on Twitter: