|
|
|
|
As noted, Paige suffered what appeared to be a rib, shoulder or head injury during last night's WWE live event on Long Island. The injury came from either a missed dropkick or a hard kick to the back from Sasha Banks. Apparently Paige wasn't ready for the move and it stunned her. The match was immediately stopped and a stretcher was brought out but Paige did walk out on her own.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Update on Paige Following Injury Scare at WWE Live Event
By Marc Middleton
Dec 28, 2017 - 12:16:57 PM
Paige is apparently alright today as she was seen at the hotel bar after the show and was feeling better, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The early belief is that she just suffered a mild stinger.
No word yet on if Paige will miss any ring time but we will keep you updated.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More
|
|
WWE United States Title Tournament Brackets Revealed, Finals at the Royal Rumble (Video)
Paige Pulled from Current WWE Tour, Video from Injury on Wednesday
WWE SmackDown Viewership for the Final Episode of 2017, Totals for the Year
New Episode of WWE Game Night (Video), Johnny Gargano Hypes Takeover Shot, Birthdays
Update on Paige Following Injury Scare at WWE Live Event
Aleister Black Warns The Undisputed Era, Johnny Gargano - Andrade Almas Video, WWE NXT Tapings
Notes on Kane's Bid for Mayor of Knox County, Latest Fashion Files Episode, Total Divas
WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Set, Shayna Baszler Arrives (Video), The Street Profits
Official Announcement on the WWE NXT "Takeover: Philly" Main Event
Becky Lynch Returns to Action at WWE Live Event (Photos, Video)