Posted in: WWE
Update on Naomi's Injury and Return, WWE Looks at Awkward Moments, Canvas 2 Canvas
By Marc Middleton
Mar 20, 2017 - 2:21:27 AM
- As seen below, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features the WWE cruiserweight division:



- We noted earlier this month how Naomi told fans she was working to get back in the ring and that was hoping she'd be back for WrestleMania 33 in her hometown of Orlando. For what it's worth, Naomi's father told a fan on Twitter that "she will be back by WrestleMania." The South Florida musician also confirmed to the fan that Naomi suffered a sprained ACL.

- WWE posted this video looking at various awkward moments in history:



Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

