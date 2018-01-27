LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Update on Missing WWE NXT Awards, Paul Heyman Opens Takeover (Video), Nigel McGuinness
By Marc Middleton
Jan 27, 2018 - 8:45:34 PM
- Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Philadelphia" event opened with a video package narrated by Paul Heyman, who is no stranger to the Philly wrestling scene. The video can be seen below:



- Mauro Ranallo and Percy Watson called tonight's Takeover event without Nigel McGuinness as he was feeling under the weather and was unable to work the show.

- As noted, the NXT 2017 Year End Awards for Takeover of the Year, Future Star of NXT and Tag Team of the Year were not announced on tonight's pre-show with the other award winners. The WWE website has announced SAnitY as Tag Team of the Year, Cezar Bononi as Future Star of NXT and WarGames as Takeover of the year. Below is the full list of winners:

* Overall Competitor of the Year – Asuka
* Rivalry of the Year – Aleister Black vs. Velveteen Dream
* Male Competitor of the Year – Aleister Black
* Breakout Star of the Year – Aleister Black
* Female Competitor of the Year – Asuka
* Tag Team of the Year – SAnitY
* Future Star of NXT – Cezar Bononi
* Takeover of the Year – NXT Takeover: WarGames
* Match of the Year – Tyler Bate vs. Pete Dunne – WWE United Kingdom Championship Match at NXT Takeover: Chicago

