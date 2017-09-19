LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Update on Low Attendance at RAW (Photos), Mae Young Classic Video Package, WWE Stock
By Marc Middleton
Sep 19, 2017 - 7:03:44 PM
- WWE posted this video with highlights from The Mae Young Classic, which saw Kairi Sane defeat Shayna Baszler in the finals last week:



- WWE stock was down 1.40% today, closing at $22.52 per share. Today's high was $22.84 and the low was $22.39.

- We noted earlier how the advance for this week's RAW in San Jose was weak and that there were many empty seats inside the SAP Center for the show. Below is another set of crowd photos from a fan in attendance. It was noted that the entire upper deck was tarped off and there were empty seats in the lower area.




