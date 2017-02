- John Cena and NBA legend Shaq recently noted how they filmed a Carpool Karaoke episode together. The two can be seen in the trailer for Apple Music's new Carpool Karaoke: The Series, seen below:

From ring crew and referee to General Manager of Smackdown. @teddyplayalong can now add #WWEHOF to his 30-year resume. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/L9hG7n5RVf — Triple H (@TripleH) February 13, 2017

- Kane missing this year's WWE Royal Rumble match had a lot of fans speculating on his status but The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that he's been out of action with a "variety of nagging injuries" as of late. Kane last appeared on TV for the November 29th SmackDown episode with a win over Luke Harper. His last match came on December 5th at a WWE live event in Tyler, TX, a six-man win with SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha over The Wyatt Family.- As noted, WWE announced on Monday that Teddy Long would be joining the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class with Kurt Angle and The Rock 'N' Roll Express. Triple H congratulated Teddy with this tweet: