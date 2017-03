Update on Kane Running for Office In Tennessee, Ruby Riot on Her WWE NXT Debut (Video)

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- As noted, Ruby Riot (Heidi Lovelace) debuted on WWE NXT this week to help Roderick Strong, No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger in their battle against SAnitY. In the video below, Ruby says she comes from a community of rockers, anarchists and rebels - a group of people who usually come together to celebrate music, but also to fight the good fight and stand up for what they believe in. Ruby says SAnitY has been wreaking havoc in NXT for months, just because they can. She decided to join forces with Strong, Jose and Dillinger to stand up for NXT. Ruby says she's here to show Nikki Cross what crazy really looks like and when they win, they will riot.- Kane recently spoke with WCYB in Tennessee and confirmed that he is running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. When he's not working for WWE, Glenn Jacobs also runs Jacobs Insurance Associates in Halls, KY. He recently filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission to appoint a political treasurer, Brian Carl. The future WWE Hall of Famer is running as a Republican.Kane says if he runs and wins, he will focus on attracting jobs and businesses to the area. He commented on he and wife Crystal living in the area:"Knox County is a great place and we're so happy and feel so blessed to live here. I want to do my part going forward."Kane and his wife have lived in East Tennessee since 1995.The election doesn't begin until May 1st, 2018 but all candidates must file a nominating petition, which is due in November for the county election cycle. Current Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett is term-limited but Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas has made it clear he plans to run for Mayor and Democrat Tracy Clough is also running.Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here