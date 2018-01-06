|
John Cena's WWE schedule is expected to pick up once the Royal Rumble is over. Cena, who is still being billed as a free agent, is currently scheduled to work several RAW brand events going into WrestleMania 34.
Update on John Cena's WWE Schedule for WrestleMania 34 Season
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2018 - 7:10:23 PM
Cena was recently confirmed for the 30-man Rumble match later this month and he was announced for a "Special Guest Appearance" at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, which is a SmackDown event and the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34. He will also be appearing at the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd.
Below is Cena's updated schedule from WWE:
* January 22nd in New York City (RAW 25th Anniversary)
* January 28th in Philadelphia (Royal Rumble)
* January 29th in Philadelphia (RAW)
* February 5th in Des Moines, IA (RAW)
* February 11th in Fresno, CA (RAW live event)
* February 12th in San Jose, CA (RAW)
* February 18th in Prescott, AZ (RAW live event)
* February 19th in Phoenix, AZ (RAW)
* February 26th in Anaheim, CA (RAW)
* March 11th in Columbus, OH (SmackDown's Fastlane)
* April 8th in New Orleans (WrestleMania 34)
