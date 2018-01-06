LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Forums | Contact



Posted in: WWE
Update on John Cena's WWE Schedule for WrestleMania 34 Season
By Marc Middleton
Jan 6, 2018 - 7:10:23 PM
John Cena's WWE schedule is expected to pick up once the Royal Rumble is over. Cena, who is still being billed as a free agent, is currently scheduled to work several RAW brand events going into WrestleMania 34.

Cena was recently confirmed for the 30-man Rumble match later this month and he was announced for a "Special Guest Appearance" at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, which is a SmackDown event and the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34. He will also be appearing at the RAW 25th Anniversary episode on January 22nd.

Below is Cena's updated schedule from WWE:

* January 22nd in New York City (RAW 25th Anniversary)
* January 28th in Philadelphia (Royal Rumble)
* January 29th in Philadelphia (RAW)
* February 5th in Des Moines, IA (RAW)
* February 11th in Fresno, CA (RAW live event)
* February 12th in San Jose, CA (RAW)
* February 18th in Prescott, AZ (RAW live event)
* February 19th in Phoenix, AZ (RAW)
* February 26th in Anaheim, CA (RAW)
* March 11th in Columbus, OH (SmackDown's Fastlane)
* April 8th in New Orleans (WrestleMania 34)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, "Broken" Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • Update on John Cena's WWE Schedule for WrestleMania 34 Season

  • Kevin Nash Posts Graphic Surgery Photo, Jerry Lawler vs. Jeff Jarrett at NBA Game (Videos)

  • WWE Star Goes Back & Forth on Twitter Over His WWE Status & If He's a Failure

  • WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match Announced, Stephanie McMahon Workout Clip, Mixed Match Challenge

  • Indie Veteran Works WWE NXT Tapings, Triple H on Road Dogg, Top AJ Styles Moments (Video)

  • Enzo Amore Returns to the Ring, How to Watch WWE Mixed Match Challenge (Video), Jacqueline

  • Hideo Itami Match Set for WWE 205 Live Events, WWE Star Visits The White House, WWE - India

  • What Airs After Monday's RAW, New "Ask The WWE PC" Episode, Nia Jax - Apollo Crews

  • Shayna Baszler Attacks at the WWE PC (Video), Natalya Talks Royal Rumble, Cesaro

  • Mick Foley on WWE Not Having as Many Household Names, Women's Royal Rumble Challenges, More



    		•