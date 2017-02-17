LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Update on John Cena Taking More Time Away from WWE After WrestleMania 33
By Marc Middleton
Feb 17, 2017 - 1:07:56 AM
We noted earlier this week how John Cena is scheduled to take more time away from WWE after the April 2nd WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view in Orlando. It's believed he will be filming The Pact, which is set for a theatrical release in 2018.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Cena has a lot of projects planned for this year. He is currently off advertising for SmackDown events beginning the week after WrestleMania, including the June 8th Money In the Bank pay-per-view from St. Louis.

Cena is expected to team with girlfriend Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania but that match has not been confirmed.

