As noted, former World Heavyweight Champions Bobby Lashley and Ethan Carter III finished up with Impact Wrestling at the recent set of TV tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando.
Update on Former World Champions Leaving Impact and WWE Possibly Bringing Them Back Soon
By Marc Middleton
Jan 16, 2018 - 10:25:00 AM
We've noted how WWE officials did have interest in bringing both Lashley and EC3 back to the company. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio this week that WWE has been interested in both talents for months and that interest has not changed. It appears WWE officials are really interested in signing EC3 but Lashley makes just as much sense as he left the company on good terms and Vince McMahon has always been high on him.
Regarding possible Royal Rumble appearances by Lashley and EC3 at the January 28th pay-per-view, PWInsider reports that word going around the Impact tapings was that Lashley won't be able to sign with any other company until February 1st. EC3 could appear in the Rumble as he's said to be free & clear to sign with who he wants now.
