Update on Erick Rowan's WWE Status, Former WWE Star Backstage (Photo), Finn Balor
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 2:34:23 PM
- As noted, Finn Balor and Triple H both returned to the ring at Friday's WWE live event in Buffalo. Balor teamed with Sami Zayn and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to defeat Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens. Below is more video from WWE:
- Erick Rowan is scheduled to be at tonight's WWE SmackDown tapings. We've noted how he's been training for his return at the WWE Performance Center as of late. No word yet on if he will be appearing on TV tonight. Rowan has been out of action with a torn rotator cuff since last fall.
- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella was backstage visiting at Saturday's WWE live event in Toronto as he lives in the area. WWE posted this photo of Santino hanging with Enzo Amore backstage: