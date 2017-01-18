|
As noted, Darren Young suffered an apparent arm injury during Monday's match against Epico at the WWE Main Event tapings in Little Rock.
|
Posted in:
WWE
Update on Darren Young's Injury from the WWE Main Event Tapings
By Marc Middleton
Jan 18, 2017 - 11:29:24 PM
WWE has not announced the injury but Young took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "Hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow."
No word yet on how long Young might be out of action. The match will air on this week's episode of Main Event on the WWE Network.
Below is Young's tweet:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
