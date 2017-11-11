





WWE Posted in:

Update on Daniel Bryan's In-Ring Return, Former WWE Wrestler Joining Ring of Honor, Ric Flair 30 for 30

By

Nov 11, 2017 - 4:04:08 PM



By Tito Jackson Nov 11, 2017 - 4:04:08 PM Simon Grimm, known in the WWE as "Simon Gotch" as 1/2 of the Vaudevillains, announced that he'll be debuting at Ring of Honor (ROH) events this weekend. Grimm appeared at a ROH event during May following his WWE release and also had a tryout match with the company during 2005.



- ESPN's 30 for 30 special on "Nature Boy" Ric Flair can now be viewed online at this link:



[ CREDIT: PWInsider.com ]



--------------------------



- Daniel Bryan recently appeared on the NHL Team New Jersey Devil's All-Access podcast and had several updates on his status for returning to the ring as a wrestler:



"And so one of the things that’s interesting is where will the testing take us, because right now the issue is they look at me and say, ‘You’ve had X number of concussions and you’ve had post-concussion seizures in the past and because of that we won’t allow you to wrestle."



"So now I’m doing these things called nuclear spec scans of my brain which is showing where the oxygen is going, how my brain is actually working in real time. And my first scan is saying, ‘Okay, you’ve got the brain of about anybody who has played college football.’ But not anybody who has had a lot of impact, but just played college football. And now I did some treatments that are hyperbaric oxygen therapy thing and now it’s way better than that. It’s as if I was a guy who played a couple years of high school football… And they think with 80 more treatments, which I’m on the way to completing, my brain will look like someone who has never played in a contact sport in their entire life. I’ve passed all of my current testing, but because of my history they’re afraid of what could happen. And so it’s a liability issue so that’s kind of the battle and you can see both sides of it."



ProWrestling.net also said that during the interview, Bryan suggested that there is an "85 chance he'll wrestle again" and a "15 percent chance of WWE clearing him" but "there's a good chance" he'll wrestle elsewhere if WWE does not clear him. Bryan did stress, though, that if recent testing suggests that he should not return to the ring, he'll listen and not return to the ring because "baby comes first" in reference to him becoming a father recently.



[ CREDIT: ProWrestling.net ] - Former WWE wrestler, known in the WWE as "Simon Gotch" as 1/2 of the Vaudevillains, announced that he'll be debuting atevents this weekend. Grimm appeared at a ROH event during May following his WWE release and also had a tryout match with the company during 2005.- ESPN'sspecial oncan now be viewed online at this link: http://www.espn.com/watch/collections/1601/30-for-30-nature-boy --------------------------recently appeared on the NHL Team New Jersey Devil's All-Access podcast and had several updates on his status for returning to the ring as a wrestler:ProWrestling.net also said that during the interview, Bryan suggested that there is an "85 chance he'll wrestle again" and a "15 percent chance of WWE clearing him" but "there's a good chance" he'll wrestle elsewhere if WWE does not clear him. Bryan did stress, though, that if recent testing suggests that he should not return to the ring, he'll listen and not return to the ring because "baby comes first" in reference to him becoming a father recently.