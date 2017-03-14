LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
Posted in: WWE
Update on Big Show's WrestleMania 33 Plans, Warrior Award Video Package, Shawn Michaels - RAW
By Marc Middleton
Mar 14, 2017 - 8:24:22 AM
- As noted, former Rutgers football star Eric LeGrand will receive the Warrior Award at the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony next month in Orlando. The award will be presented to him by Dana Warrior. Below is the video package for the honor:



- Big Show is now official for the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. He joins Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley as confirmed names for the match. Show won the 2nd Andre Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. It appears Big Show vs. Shaquille O'Neal is not happening this year.

- WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels made a surprise appearance on this week's RAW from Detroit to talk with Roman Reigns about his WrestleMania 33 opponent The Undertaker. You can see video from the segment below:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc.

    		•