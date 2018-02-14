LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed

Posted in: WWE
Update on Big Cass, Dolph Ziggler on Going to WrestleMania (Video), JR Tweets Props
By Marc Middleton
Feb 14, 2018 - 12:50:06 PM
- Below is video of Dolph Ziggler talking to Renee Young after being added to the WWE Fastlane main event last night, along with WWE Champion AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin. Ziggler says he came back for one thing - to go to WrestleMania 34. Ziggler says everyone else in the match knows what he's capable of. Ziggler goes on about WrestleMania and says he was caught off guard, vacationing in Tahiti, when he got booked in the match by Shane McMahon. Ziggler says he knows what he's here to do and that's be the best. He plans on taking the title at Fastlane, walking into WrestleMania 34 and walking out with fireworks.



- Big Cass has been spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando as of late. PWInsider notes that Cass is said to be in great shape and is moving around without any assistance. The RAW Superstar has been out of action since August 2017 with a torn ACL. It was reported at the time that Cass could be out of action for up to 9 months.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross tweeted the following props to the SmackDown women's division after last night's show:





