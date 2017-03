Update on Asuka's WWE NXT Future, Special Edition of WWE Top 10, WWE Stars Grant Wishes

The power of a Wish! Honored to be a part of @MakeAWish gala & making Logan's & Slater's wishes come true! See you at @Wrestlemania @WWE pic.twitter.com/uQTVZhj9uM — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) March 27, 2017

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

- Below is a special edition of WWE Top 10 with the 20 greatest WrestleMania entrances:- WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka was back with WWE's main roster this weekend, working the SmackDown live events. She teamed with Becky Lynch and Tamina Snuka to defeat Natalya, Carmella and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. There's been a lot of speculation on Asuka's call-up to the main roster but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that she is scheduled to be in NXT for a while. Asuka will defend her title against Ember Moon at "Takeover: Orlando" this weekend.- Lana, Corey Graves, Big Show and Finn Balor represented WWE at a Make-A-Wish Gala this weekend and surprised Logan and Slater with tickets to WrestleMania 33. Lana tweeted these photos from the event:Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc . Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here