LOP on Facebook LOP on Twitter LOP on Google Plus LOP on Youtube LOP's RSS Feed
News | Results | Columns | Forums

Home | Headlines | News | Results | Columns | Radio | Indy | Forums | Contact (Send in News & Results) | Bookmark | Share



Posted in: WWE
Update on Asuka's WWE NXT Future, Special Edition of WWE Top 10, WWE Stars Grant Wishes
By Marc Middleton
Mar 27, 2017 - 2:37:14 PM
- Below is a special edition of WWE Top 10 with the 20 greatest WrestleMania entrances:



- WWE NXT Women's Champion Asuka was back with WWE's main roster this weekend, working the SmackDown live events. She teamed with Becky Lynch and Tamina Snuka to defeat Natalya, Carmella and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. There's been a lot of speculation on Asuka's call-up to the main roster but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that she is scheduled to be in NXT for a while. Asuka will defend her title against Ember Moon at "Takeover: Orlando" this weekend.

- Lana, Corey Graves, Big Show and Finn Balor represented WWE at a Make-A-Wish Gala this weekend and surprised Logan and Slater with tickets to WrestleMania 33. Lana tweeted these photos from the event:




Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Considering Big Turn, Must See New Maryse & Noelle Foley, Triple H Ready to Push Former Star on RAW, WrestleMania 33 Main Events, WWE Star Gets Backstage Heat, New GIFs & Galleries, More

  • WrestleMania 33 Match Now Under Elimination Rules, Tag Team Match Announced for RAW Tonight

  • Alberto El Patron Announces Wedding Date with Paige, Lashes Out at a "Company"

  • Full Announcement on WrestleMania 33 Musical Act, WWE Champions Promo, WWE Stock

  • WWE 24 Preview for Tonight, Paul Heyman on Brock Lesnar Beating Bill Goldberg, Golden Truth

  • Triple H Hypes WrestleMania, Fans on Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker Finish, The Miz

  • WrestleMania Sunday Weather Forecast, Enzo Amore Shops for Sneakers, Dana Warrior

  • The Undertaker WWE Network Collection News, Fans on Goldberg vs. Lesnar, Heyman Hustle

  • Seth Rollins on His Status for Tonight's RAW, Kurt Angle - Corey Graves Update, Bray Wyatt

  • Carmella Reveals WrestleMania Sneakers, The New Day - NYSE Photos & Videos, RVD at WWE HOF

  • Update on Asuka's WWE NXT Future, Special Edition of WWE Top 10, WWE Stars Grant Wishes




    		•